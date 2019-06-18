Taiwan Expo is back in Malaysia following the fruitful outings over the past two years in Kuala Lumpur. This year, Taiwan Expo 2019 will make its way to Penang, on the 5th and 6th of July to expand its reach to more Malaysians. Taiwan Expo 2019 has selected six main exhibition categories tailored to Penang’s development roadmap. The six categories include Industry 4.0, Green Technology, Medical Care, Halal Products, Fashion, Culture & Tourism.

Event organizer Bureau of Foreign Trade and TAITRA has been building Taiwan Expo since 2017 as a platform for Malaysians to learn more about Taiwan, and up to 88% of visitors have expressed their desire to visit Taiwan within the year. A total of 42,000 visitors participated in the previous years’ events, and led to business volume worth some USD 86 million.

This year, Taiwan Expo is bringing more than 100 manufacturers across 110 booths for the exhibition. The 12 theme pavilions and 2 exhibit areas are selected to highlight the strengths of Taiwanese world class research and development, production capacity, and marketing prowess. Take the Smart & Greentech for example, Taiwan’s leading position in Industry 4.0, smart healthcare, smart retails as well as low-carbon, energy efficient solutions for smart city.

Some cutting-edge healthcare services include the latest PhotonTherapy cancer treatment, bone marrow transplant and cell treatment, the world’s first medical glasses that can greatly reduce the complication from orthopedic surgery, the world’s first spray disinfector machine that that requires no other input than water will showcase Taiwan’s advanced medical care.

In addition, Taiwan Halal & Bubble Tea Pavilion will strengthen the technical cooperation in Malaysia’s and Taiwan’shalal industry by presenting the best halal certified Taiwanese products to Malaysia. Events to look forward to during the expo include the Taiwan Halal Bubble Tea Sharing Session and the Nyonya cuisine delights using Taiwanese halal ingredients headed by Penang Celebrity Chef Nurilkarim.

Activities during the expo include business meets, press conferences, seminars, product demonstrations, and cultural performances designed to introduce Malaysians to Taiwanese tourism, education, culture, and other industries.

Taiwan Expo 2019 will be held on the 5th and 6th of July at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Penang.