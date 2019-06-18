Skytrax 2019 World Airline Awards: World’s best leisure airline named
The World Airline Awards were created in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global airline passenger satisfaction survey. The survey collects travellers’ opinions on 300 airlines over a 9-month period and in 100 countries. Airlines are ranked according to about 40 criteria, from check-in and boarding to staff service and seat comfort, cleanliness and in-flight entertainment. This year’s survey polled over 21 million passengers worldwide.
For the second year in a row, Air Transat has taken the title of World’s Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards presentation ceremony, held today at the 53rd International Paris Air Show Le Bourget in France.
“It’s a very great honour to once again receive this recognition from our customers, who appreciate our overall service. Their participation in the most prestigious international survey on airlines really shows their satisfaction with us,” says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, Transat. She adds: “This choice by passengers is an acknowledgement of the efforts of our personnel who, day after day, devote all of their energy and passion to providing our passengers with a memorable travel experience from the moment they begin dreaming of their vacation. I want to thank our 5,000 employees for their amazing work and their great professionalism.”
The Air Transat experience
Air Transat’s mission is to meet travellers’ expectations and to brighten their everyday with the joy of vacations. The company stands out for its warm and friendly experience at every step of the customer journey: booking, check-in, boarding, flight, welcome at destination and return from holiday.
The carrier offers some 60 point-to-point destinations in more than 25 countries, a website that has won awards for its pleasant and inspiring buying experience, gourmet in-flight meals from renowned Quebec chef Daniel Vézina and Club Class seating that combines comfort and personalized service. Its Economy Class offers the same friendly and considerate welcome, a personal entertainment system accessible via individual touch screen or on Air Transat’s mobile app, a Kids Club for globetrotters aged 2 to 11, and Eco fares featuring flexibility and various benefits – and all this accompanied by an always-attentive crew.
Recent distinctions and awards
- Named World’s Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards
- Voted Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents’ Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media
- Voted Best Airline and Best Tour Operator at the Trophées Uni-Vers awards organized by the Association des Agents de Voyages du Québec
- Ranked among Canada’s Best Employers and first among airlines on Forbes magazine’s list