Skytrax 2019 World Airline Awards: World’s best leisure airline named

“It’s a very great honour to once again receive this recognition from our customers, who appreciate our overall service. Their participation in the most prestigious international survey on airlines really shows their satisfaction with us,” says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, Transat. She adds: “This choice by passengers is an acknowledgement of the efforts of our personnel who, day after day, devote all of their energy and passion to providing our passengers with a memorable travel experience from the moment they begin dreaming of their vacation. I want to thank our 5,000 employees for their amazing work and their great professionalism.”

The Air Transat experience

Air Transat’s mission is to meet travellers’ expectations and to brighten their everyday with the joy of vacations. The company stands out for its warm and friendly experience at every step of the customer journey: booking, check-in, boarding, flight, welcome at destination and return from holiday.

The carrier offers some 60 point-to-point destinations in more than 25 countries, a website that has won awards for its pleasant and inspiring buying experience, gourmet in-flight meals from renowned Quebec chef Daniel Vézina and Club Class seating that combines comfort and personalized service. Its Economy Class offers the same friendly and considerate welcome, a personal entertainment system accessible via individual touch screen or on Air Transat’s mobile app, a Kids Club for globetrotters aged 2 to 11, and Eco fares featuring flexibility and various benefits – and all this accompanied by an always-attentive crew.

Recent distinctions and awards