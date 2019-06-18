Gatwick Airport gains Gdansk gateway

Wizz Air has added its fourth destination from Gatwick, as the Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier commenced daily services from Gdansk on 15 June. Flown by the carrier’s 230-seat A321 fleet, the 1,299-kilometer sector joins Wizz Air’s existing operations to Budapest, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca from Europe’s ninth busiest airport.

Wizz Air is largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of weekly seats, so the continued strengthening of the airline’s relationship with Gatwick is a cornerstone of the airport’s strategy in unlocking further market potential in this region. Gdansk is the last of the nine brand new city pairs which are launching from Gatwick this summer (see full listing below).

“This new route from Wizz Air today proves that Gatwick still has room for network growth,” enthuses Stephen King, Head of Airline Relations, Gatwick Airport. “From a standing start in June 2016, when Wizz Air commenced daily flights from Bucharest, we have grown to become the carrier’s third largest operation in the UK with the start of our fourth destination to Gdansk ─ an unserved route from Gatwick until today. I look forward to working with Wizz Air on continuing our mutual growth trajectory in terms of adding new routes and capacity,” states King. As a result of the addition of Gdansk, Gatwick will offer 23 destinations in Central and Eastern Europe this summer, and nearly 34,000 weekly seats to the region.

Tamara Vallois, Head of Marketing and Communications at Wizz Air commented: “We are thrilled to launch our fourth low-fare service from Gatwick. Gatwick Airport is now connected to the capital of the Pomeranian region with daily flights which brings an ideal opportunity to visit the beautiful Baltic coast and the Tri-City – Poland’s most famous resort area with health spas, sandy beaches and numerous attractions. With fares from only £13.99, our friendly and professional crew is looking forward to meet many happy passengers on board our modern fleet.”

Gatwick now offers direct flights to two Polish destinations, as the Gdansk service joins the airport’s existing operations to Krakow. Weekly seats to the Eastern European country now total 3,356. Looking at schedule data for week commencing 15 June, and as a result of the addition of Wizz Air’s flights to Gdansk, Poland now becomes the 27th largest country market of the 64 flown from Gatwick this summer.