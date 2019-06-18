Wings Travel Management expands technology services with strategic acquisition of specialist technology firm

Wings Travel Management expands technology services with the strategic acquisition of specialist technology firm

Wings Travel Management (www.wings.travel) has announced a major expansion of its technology solutions division following the acquisition of Alchimea a specialist software developer of workflow integration, process automation, application design and management in the areas of global mobility, business travel and related support services. This strategic acquisition will significantly strengthen Wings’ technology offering to its clients globally, and elevate its value proposition in bespoke technology solutions.

Established in 1999, Alchimea has partnered with organizations, many of which mirror Wings’ specialist sectors to develop innovative solutions in the areas of enterprise cloud applications, system integration; and business intelligence solutions. The company supports clients as an outsourced IT resource, or in-house development team.

Wings Travel Management already has a long history with Alchimea , having worked on various strategic technology projects including the development of Wings’ innovative mid office system TMA® (Travel Management Application). This cutting-edge software enables all Wings’ offices globally to operate off the identical centralized global platform and database, which is distinctly unique, on this global scale, with zero compromises. TMA® enables impressive and well above industry data integrity levels, real-time traveler tracking, reliable on-demand reporting and advanced pre and post trip data analytics, all that can be managed off a single dashboard by country, region or globally, in the currency of choice. It also allows for advanced procurement data analytics assisting in managing the total cost of ownership. Furthermore, it allows Wings to use multiple content aggregators, seamlessly, on the same platform from any of its global locations, which is revolutionary in today’s world, with NDC on the horizon.

Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Alchimea ill continue to operate autonomously and serving its own customers, whilst supporting Wings’ technology and digital strategy as well as many shared clients.

Tony Sofianos, CEO, Wings Travel Management commented: “One of our primary strategic goals in 2019 is to increase our technology footprint particularly in the areas of digital transformation, data analytics and machine learning. The landscape in the global mobility space, particularly within travel management companies, is going through an incredible change in terms of distribution and procurement. In order to remain competitive and differentiate the service we provide to our customers, we need to focus on enhancing and innovating Wings’ digital capabilities. The acquisition ofAlchimea gives us the resources, scale and innovation hub to provide technology solutions to our clients and develop applications to meet their specific procurement, global mobility and business travel needs.”

About Wings Travel Management: Wings is an award-winning, independent global travel management company which has carved a niche in the market as a specialist travel provider for clients in the finance, construction, security, energy and marine sectors where travel is an integral part of their business model. Founded in 1992, Wings’ global reach spans North America, South America, UK/Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, where the company has wholly owned and managed regional offices. Wings Travel Management employs over 400 people around the world and has a global turnover of around US$325M.

Wings is known for its unique expertise in navigating complex and challenging business travel, as well as generating cost savings without compromising on traveler safety. The company’s advanced, customizable technology solutions are all seamlessly accessible over a standardized global platform. www.wings.travel