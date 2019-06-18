Practical tips for travellers visiting Montreal airport

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and the YMX International Aerocity of

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel

With a growing number of destinations and a steady increase in passenger traffic, many travellers will be passing through YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport this summer ADM Aéroports de Montréal would like to provide some tips to ensure a pleasant and smooth visit to YUL.

Planning your trip

Make sure you plan your commute time to the airport and check your flight schedule. There are many ways to get to YUL.

By car: Take the time to check the condition of roads and traffic on the road network to estimate your commute time. During the summer, Montréal’s road network is affected by numerous construction projects.

Take the time to check the condition of roads and traffic on the road network to estimate your commute time. During the summer, Montréal’s road network is affected by numerous construction projects. By public transit : The 747 bus offers 24/7 service to YUL. Ten parking spaces for car2go cars are also available to members.

: The 747 bus offers 24/7 service to YUL. Ten parking spaces for car2go cars are also available to members. Reserve your parking online to select your favourite parking lot in advance.

At the airport

Plan to arrive a minimum of three hours in advance if you are travelling to an international or transborder destination and two hours ahead of time for domestic flights.

Go through the security screening checkpoints as soon as you have checked in. A year ago, new faster, primary inspection lines were installed at the international and domestic security screening checkpoints to respond to high passenger volumes.

With SecurXpress you can reserve your priority passage through the security screening checkpoint for international and domestic departures.

Pack your hand baggage (cabin baggage) in accordance with the rules in effect to avoid increasing the wait time for other passengers.

International travellers: Keep your boarding passes in hand at the exit of the security screening checkpoint for the new checkpoint that provides access to the international zone, located just before the duty free shop.

Take advantage of what YUL has to offer; let yourself be tempted by a delicious and varied food selection inspired by Montréal’s culinary culture. Visit YULfoodies to find out more.

Returning home

Download the CanBorder – eDeclaration mobile app to complete your declaration in advance, save time and reduce processing time by 50%.

Picking up passengers

Make sure that the passenger you are coming to pick up has arrived by checking the flight schedule or contacting their airline before heading to the arrivals-level pickup zone.

To avoid congestion on the road network and the pickup zone, we invite you to use the FREE CellParc parking lot. You can park there for free for 2 hours.

For more tips and information to help you plan your departure, visit our travel advice page.

YUL wishes you a pleasant trip!