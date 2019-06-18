Benchmark announces new Regional Director of Finance Operations

Benchmark has named Sheri Mulanax regional director of finance operations. Kirk Jones, chief financial officer, made the announcement.

“I am so pleased to announce Sheri’s promotion within our company,” said Mr. Jones. “She is the ideal professional to serve in this role and within this region of the country. Sheri is a great example of how Benchmark helps build careers. This is a well-earned advancement in her professional life.”

Sheri Mulanax was previously director of finance for Hotel Contessa, Benchmark’s property on the scenic Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. She initially served as financial controller for the luxury property. Mulanax’s first position with Benchmark was as assistant controller for Del Lago Resort of Montgomery, Texas, which the company operated at the time.

Ms. Mulanax is a graduate of Angelo State University, where she earned her BBA degree Accounting. She resides in La Vernia, Texas, and will operate out of Benchmark’s San Antonio regional office.