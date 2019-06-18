Greater Fort Lauderdale appoints Agnes Zaranski as New England Regional Sales Executive

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) continues to expand its convention sales presence in critical market areas with the addition of Agnieszka Zaranski as Regional Sales Executive. Ms. Zaranski will be responsible for sales opportunities and business development in the New England region.

“New England is an important growth market for us and Agnes brings more than a decade of sales and business experience and tremendous knowledge and contacts to make certain that we have a strong presence there,” said Ed Simon, Senior Vice President, Convention Sales & Services, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Having built her career and professional network both in South Florida and the Northeast, she is very qualified to represent us and ensure we are pursuing the best opportunities for our hotel partners and future convention business.”

Prior to joining the Greater Fort Lauderdale’s convention sales team, Ms. Zaranski held various roles in sales management within organizations including Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort by Hilton, and Marriott International Global Sales.

Ms. Zaranski earned a Master of Science in Hospitality Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University.