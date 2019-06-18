Powerful Sea of Japan earthquake triggers tsunami warning

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Sea of Japan. The powerful jolt triggered a tsunami warning. The wave is expected to reach a height of around 0.2 to 1 meter, Japan’s meteorological agency says.

The quake occurred off the west coast of the largest Japanese island, Honshu. According to preliminary reports, the epicenter was just 5km below the ground while its strength measured 6.5 magnitude.

Japan’s meteorological society reevaluated the quake, stating it was actually 6.8 magnitude-strong, while its epicenter was located at a depth of some 10km.

A tsunami advisory has been issued for Yamagata and Niigata Prefectures and the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture.

“A marine threat is present. Get out of the water and leave coastal regions immediately,” the advisory reads. “Due to the risk of ongoing strong currents, do not enter the sea or approach coastal regions until the advisory is lifted.”

The powerful jolt was reportedly felt across most of the Niigata Prefecture. Public broadcaster NHK urged the populace to resist the urge to watch the tsunami and abstain from going near the coast.

The Japanese government has created a taskforce on the earthquake to gather additional information. The bullet train services in the region were suspended immediately after the jolt.

So far, however, no information on the potential damage and injuries has emerged, only a “slight” raise in water levels has been observed.