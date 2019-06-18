New Caledonia Tourism road show has only one European destination

A delegation from New Caledonia Tourism (Nouvelle-Calédonie Tourisme Point Sud) led by its deputy general manager, Ms. Julie Laronde, made its first and only stop of a European roadshow in Milan, Italy.

“We strongly believe in the Italian market [for its] great potential for travelers looking for an unusual destination and for niche markets such as diving and honeymooners,” explained Julie Laronde.

Europe for them has the highest potential, with arrivals in 2018 equal to 35% of the over 120,000 total, above all French, followed by Germans and Italians (about a thousand a year).

“The objective is to reach 200,000 tourists by the year 2025, focusing on 3 fundamental strategic axes: the richness of our biodiversity, the local culture, and the offer of a vast choice of outdoor activities,” Laronde added.

New Caledonia emerges as a new, complex, and complete destination. It is the alternative in the Pacific where it is possible not to meet other tourists (less than 1 per square kilometer), with 76% endemic flora and fauna, 25° Celsius climate all year round, and different travel cues.

The 5 regions in fact ensure perfect beaches on the islands: from the Loyauté to the famous Isola dei Pini, with non-organic sunscreens prohibited, to the Riviera-style riviera and nightlife in the capital Noumea. There is horse activities, golf, and large far west spaces on the West Coast. The local Karnak tribe on the East Coast and the Australia-type adventure trek awaits to entertain, while with the passage of whales takes place between July and September in the Great South, and a nearly virgin coral reef is controlled every year by UNESCO experts.

In its growth project, the institution has launched an international communication campaign with a European budget increased by 11% that revolves around the lagoon in the shape of a heart with the pay-off “our heart makes your heart beat” in commercials (online only) where one only hears the heartbeat and natural sounds.

Numerous actions on the Italian market, with New Caledonia engaged in co-marketing activities with 10-12 tour operators for events, fam trips, and trade training, are also being passed on to the final consumer, with the opening of the Facebook page in Italian and the launch of the hashtag #viaggiaconilcuore. The route traced by the institution to attract tourists also involves local operators, including banks, all together: the flag carrier Aircalin is renovating the fleet, grand hotels are arriving in Lifou the largest of the Loyalty Islands, and in Noumea where a new seafront will welcome cruise passengers with a lively pedestrian area.