Performance Hospitality Management names new VP of Commercial Services

National hospitality organization, Performance Hospitality Management, recently added Michele Olivier to the leadership team as Vice President of Commercial Services. In this role, Olivier is responsible for the commercial strategy and development of the organization, while leading all activities relating to marketing, sales and revenue management. She will spearhead strategic initiatives to drive business growth across PHM’s portfolio of managed independent and branded full-service and lifestyle hotels and resorts. These include B Hotels & Resorts properties throughout the Southeast including Banana Bay Resort & Marina in Marathon, Florida as well as Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk, and others.

Olivier brings more than 25 years of experience working in many of the hospitality industry’s most emblematic hotels and resorts from the Caribbean to the United States. She has been acknowledged as a leader in Resort Sales & Marketing for globally branded and boutique hotel companies and possesses a diverse skill set garnered from her extensive background in the tourism industry. She was a brand steward, growing portfolios for InterContinental Hotels Group, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and select boutique resort collections throughout the Caribbean and resort-centric areas in the USA including the launch of Jewel Resorts in Jamaica. Most recently, she held the position as Vice President of Sales & Marketing/Managing Director with Hospitality Metrics.

Michele Olivier holds a master’s degree in hospitality from Johnson & Wales University, with summa cum laude distinctions. As a resident of South Florida and the Caribbean for 20 years, Michele has held chair positions with various tourism associations promoting the region with such initiatives as driving airlift, island-wide sporting, and music events as well as supporting the educational growth of tourism professionals in the region.