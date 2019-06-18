Malaysia resort brings international hospitality with new GM

The Westin Desaru Coast Resort announced the appointment of Vikram Mujumdar as General Manager of The Westin Desaru Coast Resort. Vikram is a well-experienced and highly-respected industry veteran with over 2 decades of knowledge of all aspects of management and operations of hotels worldwide. Over the years, his work in the industry has seen him holding key management roles in various countries across 3 continents.

Prior to joining the team at The Westin Desaru Coast Resort, Mujumdar was most recently Task Force General Manager at The St. Regis Vommuli Resort on Dhaalu Atoll in the Maldives, overseeing the team during the opening of the 77-villa luxury resort. Before this role, he was General Manager at the multi-award winning W Seoul Walkerhill in South Korea, from 2014 to 2017. The 253-room hotel was the first W-branded hotel in Asia Pacific.

At The Westin Desaru Coast Resort in Johor, located on the southeastern coast of Peninsular Malaysia, Mujumdar has brought his extensive industry experience to oversee and manage the processes involved during the pre-opening of the third Westin branded hotel in Malaysia. Among other things, he has recruited a high-performing executive committee and leadership team, developed the hotel’s pre-opening budget, as well as put systems and guidelines in place for all departments to ensure flawless operations at the newly-opened resort.

Mujumdar was born in India and received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Madras, Loyola College in Chennai, in 1991, before going on to receive his Master of Management in Hospitality from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration in Ithaca, New York in May 1999. Following his graduation, his began his career in the industry with a management trainee role with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in India, and within a few years, quickly worked his way up through the ranks to hold management roles at Oberoi.

He joined Marriott International in 1999 as Revenue Analysis Manager at the Cluster Revenue Office in Boston, Massachusetts, a role he held for almost eight years. He has been with Marriott International ever since, and over the years has held various key management roles with Marriott International across the world, including Marriott hotels in the UK and Singapore; the Sheraton Grande Laguna in Phuket; The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection hotel in Phuket as well as the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mujumdar is a humble and well-respected professional amongst his colleagues and is known for placing his team members’ well-being above all. His extensive experience in revenue management within the hospitality industry helps to ensure the success of the opening of each property he oversees, where he manages budgets and makes realistic projections for all stakeholders involved. In his spare time, Mujumdar is an avid reader who also enjoys playing tennis. He speaks fluent English, Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.