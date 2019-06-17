US Federal Aviation Administration announces new supersonic rulemaking

Today in remarks at an Innovation Panel before Paris Air Show attendees, FAA Acting Administrator Dan Elwell said the U.S. will ensure and enable safer and more innovative technologies to enter new aviation segments.

As an example, Elwell announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that modifies and clarifies existing regulatory procedures to obtain FAA approval to test supersonic aircraft. The NPRM is a first, necessary milestone toward the reintroducing civil supersonic flight.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA are committed toward the safe and environmentally-sound research and development of supersonic aircraft,” said Elwell. “We are confident in the next generation of aviation pioneers who want to open new opportunities for business, economic, and aviation growth.”

With a number of supersonic aircraft projects currently under development in the U.S., Elwell highlighted this NPRM ensures that these companies have more accessible information and an efficient process to gain FAA approval to conduct flight testing.