IAG builds on Boeing 777X order with services agreements

Boeing signed two agreements at the Paris Air Show today with International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the world’s largest airline groups, that will provide key services for IAG’s British Airways, including parts for the airline’s Airbus A320 family and its Boeing 777 fleet.

With the first agreement, Boeing will furnish British Airways with its Component Services Program where Boeing and its partners will own, manage, and maintain a global exchange inventory of parts for the airline’s A320 and A320neo aircraft. This agreement – the first of its kind for Boeing – will open convenient access to parts for British Airways, which operates an extensive route network.

British Airways has also signed an agreement for three Landing Gear Exchanges for its 777 fleet. Through the program, operators receive an overhauled and certified landing gear from an exchange pool maintained by Boeing, with stocked components and supporting parts shipping within 24 hours.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to serve British Airways’ needs regardless of platform,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company. “In partnership with our partners and repair providers, we look forward to leveraging the strength of our global supply chain’s aftermarket resources to support British Airways and help them operate even more efficiently.”

Following the signing of these new services agreements, Boeing and IAG held a deferred ceremonial signing to celebrate its order for 18 777X airplanes. Earlier this year, IAG placed firm orders for 18 777-9 aircraft and 24 options for British Airways. The airline selected the 777X, the world’s largest, most efficient twin aisle jet, as part of its long-haul fleet modernization program, joining a group of leading global carriers that have selected the new 777X.

The firm order by IAG puts the 777X at 364 orders and commitments from more than eight customers. Production of the 777X began in 2017, with first flight expected later this year and first delivery expected in 2020.

International Airlines Group (IAG) operates 582 aircraft and serves 268 destinations, carrying 113 million passengers in 2018. It is the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL and Vueling.