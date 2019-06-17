Boeing invests $1 million in Brazil’s sustainable aviation fuel industry

Boeing will invest in Brazil’s efforts to establish a sustainable aviation fuel industry. The investment will focus on initiatives that maximize social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities engaged in the development of feedstock that can be used to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In 2018, the company provided an additional USD 1 million to the industry’s efforts in Brazil.

“Brazil is a biofuel powerhouse and we believe this leadership can translate into benefits for small farmers and communities at the forefront of the multi-feedstock supply chain supporting biojet fuel production in the country,” said Marc Allen, senior vice president of Boeing and president of Embraer Partnership & Group Operations.

Boeing will collaborate with long-time partners World Wide Fund for Nature and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) to identify small communities of farmers in Brazil with the most promising potential to provide biomass for SAF production. The producers will then be certified using sustainability indicators that drive social benefits such as income generation, solid labor practices and food security. Groups of small farmers that produce sugarcane and macaúba oil in southeast Brazil have already been certified by RSB in recent years, with Boeing’s financial support.

In 2013, both WWF and RSB were stakeholders in the development of Flightpath to Aviation. This detailed report, led by Boeing, Embraer and the Sao Paulo State Research Foundation (FAPESP), outlined the unique opportunities and challenges of creating a cost-effective, bio-derived, and sustainable jet-fuel production and distribution industry in Brazil.

This latest investment builds on Boeing’s long-standing commitment to supporting and developing Brazil’s aviation and aerospace ecosystem through education and training programs, research and development initiatives and industry partnerships.

“Over the past 10 years, Boeing has invested more than USD 2 million in community projects in Brazil,” said Allen. “Brazil is a leader in the global aerospace industry and Boeing is committed to working with our local partners to ensure it remains at the forefront of innovation for generations to come.”

Building the next generation of aviation and aerospace talent is a key focus for Boeing’s community investment around the world. The company expects to make an announcement about further investment in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in Brazil in the coming weeks.

