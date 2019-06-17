Choice Hotels new advertising campaign

A key feature of the campaign is its flexibility. The new “Our Business is You” tagline is easily adapted to target business or leisure travel and will feature different brands in the company’s diverse portfolio over the next several years.

“‘Our Business is You’ shifts the focus from what we do as a brand to who we do it for: hardworking Americans and all the reasons they travel,” said Robert McDowell, chief commercial officer, Choice Hotels. “This summer, our marketing will reinforce the message that consumers always receive the lowest price guaranteed when they book at ChoiceHotels.com and reintroduce corporate and leisure travelers to the ‘new’ Comfort, which has never looked better.”

This year, the “Our Business is You” television spots will feature the newly transformed Comfort hotel brand. Trusted by both business and leisure travelers for more than 30 years, Comfort hotels across the country have been or are being refreshed with new lobbies, guest rooms and a modern brand identity. The redesigned Comfort hotels and logo take center stage in the campaign, marking an important milestone as the brand advances the $2.5 billion, multi-year transformation in partnership with its franchisees.

The television spots, created by Choice’s creative agency-of-record, Durham, N.C.-based McKinney, showcase a variety of travelers celebrating a day well spent at Comfort hotels across the country. The ads will air across national markets and a diverse range of media, including television, online streaming, and digital video.

The campaign will also feature Choice Hotels’ diverse portfolio of brands, including Cambria Hotels, Sleep Inn and Quality Inn, reinforcing that Choice offers a hotel brand to meet every traveler’s needs. In addition, guests who book direct at ChoiceHotels.com and are members of award-winning loyalty program Choice Privileges get the lowest price, guaranteed. Choice Privileges members can earn points for every qualifying stay at Choice-branded hotels around the world. The free membership offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee or shared rides credits through the Your Extras program.