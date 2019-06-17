Dubai will hosts first edition of “Restaurants, Cafés & Lounges” in October

The first edition of “Restaurants Cafés & Lounges” Conference and Exhibition will be held on the 7th & 8th of October 2019, at Roda Al Bustan Hotel. The first of its kind event in the region is organized by Great Minds Event Management, with the goal of gathering a selected group of F&B and hospitality experts, to discuss improving efficiency and delivering an improved holistic experience to cater to the rapidly changing consumer behavior in the F&B sector, and to help restaurants, cafés, and lounge owners and F&B stakeholders to discover the latest strategies that can drive innovation across all business functions to survive and grow in an ever changing business environment.

Leila Masinaei, The Managing Partner of Great Minds Event Management said: “We are organizing Restaurants Cafés & Lounges to bring together all the stakeholders who are involved in creating business models from menu selections, growth strategies, location mapping, to technology implementation, from across the Middle East & North Africa”.

“The number of F&B outlets in the region, with new concepts popping up daily, while the existing restaurants, cafés and lounges are actively scouting for new strategic locations to expand their business. However, we noticed in the last few years, the F&B sector has been struggling to catch up with the rapidly changing consumer trends, behavior and habits. Technology disrupting the market greatly and the economy’s effect on consumer’s spending patterns have made many previously successful businesses obsolete, losing their business and customers to raising competition. We saw the necessity to invite top experts and stakeholders to brainstorm new strategies to cope with the ever-changing consumer behavior and maximize the gains from technological advancements”, Masinaei added.

Arvind Shekar, the Event’s Director, said “More than 250 attendees from 25 countries, mostly business owners, operation heads, chefs and experts in the F&B industry and hospitality sector will discuss the latest consumer trends, and growth strategies in the MENA market, and share their experiences and ideas during 10 hours of networking sessions, while enjoying the chance of meeting 40 Exhibitors, showcasing the latest technology trends and new innovative products”.

“Restaurants, Cafés, & Lounges will honor 5 industry leaders with 5 awards, and the event will include a Chef Contest, in addition to 3 workshops, plus a Cocktail Zero Live demo bar: a concept in which ICCA Dubai in partnership with Alembic will showcase a whole range of non-alcoholic innovative drinks.” added Shekar.