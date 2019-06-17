Royal Caribbean debuts largest Bvlgari boutique at sea in Asia

Starboard Cruise Services, the premier retailer at sea, and Royal Caribbean International, the world’s largest global cruise line, continue their longstanding relationship of almost 20 years and their major commitment to the Asian market by collaborating on the onboard retail experience on Spectrum of the Seas, the cruise line’s highly anticipated first ship in the Quantum Ultra class. With capacity for 4,246 guests, Spectrum of the Seas made its debut at its homeport in Shanghai earlier this month.

Starboard is the undisputed leader in Asia and has collaborated with Royal Caribbean on three ships in the region, building on previous successes and culminating in Spectrum of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s first purpose-built ship for the Asian market.

“Starboard partners with the most innovative cruise lines in the world,” stated Derek Wong, Starboard’s Vice President & General Manager, Asia. “Similar to Royal Caribbean, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary in Asia, Starboard has more than a decade of cruise retail experience in the region. Our alliance is uniquely suited to offer guests the exceptional experiences they seek in this increasingly important market.”

Starboard redefined cruise shopping with many first retail experiences, global luxury brands and experiential moments across almost 8,000 square feet of retail space onboard Spectrum of the Seas.

For the first time, Starboard introduced The Boutique, a shopping area limited to guests staying in the ship’s Golden Suites, where guests book shopping experiences with a retail specialist or host for an intimate look at the ship’s offerings in a luxurious setting.

Spectrum of the Seas carries Marc Jacobs and Titoni of Switzerland, two brands that have never before been available on the Royal Caribbean fleet. Other firsts-at-sea in Asia include Breitling and Jo Malone.

Spectrum of the Seas boasts the biggest Swiss timepieces retail space on a Royal Caribbean ship featuring top brands, including highly desirable Piaget Watches and Jewelry. Beauty Avenue has the largest dedicated beauty space in their fleet and features coveted Asian and international brands.

Spectrum of the Seas will carry Asia’s largest collection of exclusive Royal Caribbean branded merchandise when the assortment debuts in August.

Spectrum of the Seas features an 890-square-foot Bvlgari boutique, the largest ever designed by Starboard and the biggest at sea in Asia. Other luxury spaces include Tiffany & Co. and Omega boutiques, as well as a Cartier Espace.

International brands that are especially sought after by the Asian market are also included: Salvatore Ferragamo, Michael Kors, IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Starboard leads the industry in creating exceptional guest experiences, building immersive and engaging connections through events, activations and product showcases that bring each brand to life:

• Cartier Grooms: This event showcases Cartier’s world-famous uniformed “Groomsmen.” Guests receive an exclusive co-branded Spectrum of the Seas/Cartier postcard that can be brought to the onboard Cartier shop and mailed from a Cartier-branded mailbox.

• Bvlgari Sweet Summer Event: Guests can explore Bvlgari’s latest Roman-inspired collection while celebrating summer all year long. Bvlgari branded photo-ops allow guests to take home a keepsake of Bvlgari’s Italian celebration.

• Omega Seamaster Event: Guests are encouraged to explore beneath the waves and unlock the mysteries of Omega’s new Seamaster Diver 300M at a celebration where guests can feel like VIPs, walk Omega’s blue carpet and pose for photos in front of the Omega-branded backdrop.