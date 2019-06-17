Qatar Airways congratulates Ukraine as the winner of FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019

Qatar Airways, an Official Partner and the Official Airline of FIFA, congratulates the winners of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 that saw Ukraine beat Korea Republic in a thrilling final match that took place in Lodz, Poland on Saturday 15 June 2019, with medals and individual player awards presented by Qatar Airways cabin crew.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2019 is the first FIFA tournament hosted by Poland; the country has hosted UEFA international football events in the past, including the UEFA Euro 2012 with Ukraine and the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways extends its warmest congratulations to Ukraine, the winner of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, on their fantastic victory on Saturday. The FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 has concluded on an exciting note, as fans from around the world gathered in Poland to celebrate their love of football. The Under-20 team players are the future of football, and are instrumental in bringing different people and countries together in the spirit of unity and global sportsmanship. As an Official Partner and the Official Airline of FIFA, we are delighted to support this incredible tournament that showcases the talent of the future of football.”

“We are also delighted to be bringing fans from all around the world to France to witness the most exciting event on the women’s sports calendar – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. As an airline, we believe strongly in the power of sports in bringing people together, and continuously seek to engage with premier sporting teams and events around the world.”

In May 2017, the award-winning airline announced its ground-breaking sponsorship deal with FIFA, which saw it become an Official Partner and the Official Airline of FIFA until 2022. The agreement also sees Qatar Airways become the Official Airline Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the FIFA

Beach Soccer World Cup, the FIFA Futsal World Cup, the FIFA eWorld Cup™, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

The airline’s partnership with FIFA builds on its existing sponsorship strategy with premier sporting clubs around the world. In 2018 Qatar Airways signed a five-year partnership agreement with leading German football team FC Bayern München AG, making the award-winning airline an FC Bayern München platinum partner until June 2023. The airline also recently revealed multi-year sponsorship agreements with Italian football club AS Roma, for which it will become the Official Jersey Sponsor through the 2020-21 season; and with Argentinian football club Boca Juniors, for which it will become the Official Jersey Sponsor through the 2021-22 season.

A multiple-award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The airline will add a number of new destinations to its extensive route network in 2019, including Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; Mogadishu, Somalia and Langkawi, Malaysia.