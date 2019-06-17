Tourism in Uganda normal: Ebola scare gone

Uganda Tourism has been bracing after three Ugandans fell ill after obtaining the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lily Ajarova, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) told eTurboNews that a week after this, Uganda has no more confirmed cases of Ebola. One of two suspect cases in the isolation unit has tested negative and has been discharged and results for the other are pending.

This all is good news not only for tourism but for the people of Uganda.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has mobilized USD18.4 million to train health workers in the high-risk districts, beef up logistics and erect isolation facilities.

Dr Tedros, head of WHO is in Uganda and is expected to meet the President Yoweri Museveni today, for a bilateral on the current Ebola outbreak. He was received by the Uganda Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Acent and her technical teams.

The outbreak is very much active in DRC and became unpredictable. Uganda had invested in 10 months or preparedness and in vaccines during that phase.

UNICEF has provided over 5500 hand washing facilities in critical areas, such as hospitals, schools and border entry points in 17 districts across Western Uganda