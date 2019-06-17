The United States of America intends to join UNWTO

U.S. Tourism and UNWTO is making history in Baku, Azerbaijan. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is currently holding its Executive Council Meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan. Today the US Department of Commerce announced the intend for the USA to become the next member of the UNWTO. UNWTO had been trying to convince the United States to become a member for many years. This can be considered a turn for the UN Affiliated organization.

The U.S originally was a founding member of UNWTO and after many years attended the council with the intent to rejoin the organization.

“We look forward to working together to encourage tourism around the world,” said Emma Doyle, assistant & deputy principal chief of staff

Insiders believe this will be a game changer not only for UNWTO but also for the United States and the involvement of the U.S. within the global travel and tourism industry. For decades the U.S. was never officially on the table, and this move may not only bring the U.S. in the picture but on the front seat. It will allow a fairer and more balanced approach to counter the influence China and Russia established in this global industry.