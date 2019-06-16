Paris Air Show to open Monday: 322,000 visitors expected

Monday will be the opening of the 53rd International Paris Air show. For one week 322,000 visitors will see 150 aircraft, meet at 26 national pavilions, and deals for 65,4 Billion Euro will be likely.

On 11 January 1908, a group of aviation pioneers, who included Robert Esnault- Pelterie, Louis Bleriot, Louis Breguet and Gabriel Voisin, felt the need to break away from the automobile industry and assert the vocation of “heavier than air” flight. They met up at the Automobile Club de France to discuss creating an association designed to confer “an industrial and commercial dimension on what had hitherto been considered a mere sport.” The creation of a federation of aeronautical industries was unanimously approved. Two days later, Henry Farman, at Issy-LesMoulineaux, made the first one-kilometre flight in a closed circuit. At the same time, a number of aircraft manufacturers formed the ’Association des Industries de la Locomotion Aérienne, which proved its dynamic energy by staging the first, much-acclaimed international air show in 1909 at the Grand Palais. At this stage of development, it seemed logical to amalgamate the Federation and the Association. The merger took place in July 1910, Robert Esnault-Pelterie and André Granet being respectively appointed Chairman and Secretary General of the CSIA (employees’ federation of aeronautical industries), which later became GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales: the French aerospace industries association).

GIFAS is a professional body of 400 companies, ranging from large prime contractors and systems suppliers to SMEs. They make up a consistent, mutually supportive and dynamic high technology industry specialising in the design, development, production, marketing and maintenance of all aerospace programmes and equipment in the military and civil spheres: aircraft, helicopters, engines, drones, UAVs, missiles, satellites and launch systems, large systems and equipment, aerospace, defence and security systems, subassemblies and associated software. GIFAS has three main missions: representation and coordination; the study and defence of the sector’s interests, and promotion. Every two years, the SIAE, a subsidiary of GIFAS, stages the International Paris Air Show, the world’s leading event of its kind. The 53rd Show will take place from 17 to 23 June 2019.

Three questions for Éric Trappier Chairman.

How do you see this 53rd International Paris Air Show?

Open to the trade and the general public alike, the Show is central to the development of the global aerospace market, and has become an essential meeting point in this respect. It is a source of numerous vocations and has won over several generations of enthusiasts. In professional terms, it provides all the exhibitors with a marvellous showcase for the cutting-edge technologies they have developed. The Show looks extremely promising. It reflects the dynamic energy of an ever-growing industry now laying the foundations for the aviation of the future.

How can the Show influence the future of the aerospace sector?

The Paris Air Show has focused on the future from the very outset, and helps to shape it. Several events at the Show will be proving this all through the week. “The Careers Plane”, which is a highly popular event every year, aims to show the attractiveness of jobs and training in the industry, and encourage young people to build their futures by joining our companies. Another event is the “Paris Air Lab”, an exhibition area where people can discuss present and future innovations, and which highlights the latest technological advances developed by the industry and start-ups. It’s also an area for comparing ideas, with talks given by people from every background

What message would you like to give visitors to the Show?

The Paris Air Show is the world’s foremost event for industrial companies in the aerospace sector. This 53rd edition is going to be extremely attractive. So everyone should come along to discover the industry’s innovations, especially the new technologies designed to reduce our impact on the environment. Training, recruitment and employment are priorities for the entire profession. The Show is also there to demonstrate the attractiveness of our activities, which will benefit young people, their parents and our future employees, and give them something to dream about. And to make the dream even more intense, come and admire flight displays by the world’s most modern aircraft and helicopters, or see them on the ground, on the tarmac. On behalf of GIFAS, I wish a warm welcome to the exhibitors and visitors of the 53rd International Paris Air Show.