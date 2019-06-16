Asian tourist love Destination Japan and millions visit

Visitors from Thailand to Japan was more than 1 million in 2018 along with Vietnamese and Filipino tourists. to. Many of them turned out to be high spending shoppers.

In the coming years, more Southeast Asian countries will reach a level of economic development that will leave their citizens with enough income to have a good percentage within the 60 million yearly visitors Japan enjoys.

While visitors from China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong accounted for 73% of the total number of foreign arrivals, those from Southeast Asian nations increased at steep rates from the previous year — 26% for Vietnamese and 19% for Filipinos.

Indonesia is expected to become a more major player for inbound tourksm

Budget airlines are expected to be busier in the 2020s.

No-frills carriers already control a large share of Southeast Asia’s aviation market, and many, like the AirAsia Group out of Malaysia, frequently fly to Japan. While some 25% of all foreign tourists who visited Japan in the January-September period of 2016 used budget airlines, the ratio topped 50% for Filipinos and 30% for Thais and Malaysians, the Japan Tourism Agency said.

Many of Asian visitors go to Osaka’s Dotonbori shopping and entertainment district.While spending by all foreign tourists in the quarter slowed around 3% from the year-earlier period, Vietnamese tourists spent 22% more.

Thai tourist spending in Japan came to 40,000 while Indonesians and Filipinos were at the 30,000-yen level. An interesting contrast: American and European tourists, who enjoy much higher incomes, spend about 20,000 yen shopping while in Japan.

Americans and Europeans can buy well-made electronics and cosmetics at home, but Southeast Asians feel an urgency to stock up on these items while in Japan.

Southeast Asians are especially fond of social networks, spending hours a day on them, and the Japan National Tourism Organization operates Facebook and Instagram accounts that serve as digital travel brochures.