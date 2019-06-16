Pakistan Tourism : Naran Valley has no electricity

There is no electricity power supply is available in Naran Valley since last Octobers snowfall. The Valley which is one of the most popular tourist destinations of Pakistan is facing extreme noise pollution because over 1500 big and small hotels are using electric power generators to power their accommodations.

The Valley is also the base camp of world famous touristic spots like Lake Sailful Maluk, Malika Parbat, Ansu Lake, Lulusar Lake, Dudipatsur Lake, Thak, Sooch, Gatidas, Basal, and Babusar Pass.

Despite the claims of PTI government to promote tourism in Pakistan and tourism season is at the peak, thousands of tourists are traveling every week to this beautiful valleys. The road from Balakot to Naran has dilapidated and a journey of 90 KM from Balakot to Naran Bazaar which could be completed just in one and half hour two years ago is difficult to travel in three hours or more due to the bad condition of the road.

The environment of the valley is polluted due to the constant noise of power generators being used by over 1500 hotels at night to lit their accommodation.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI is ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the federal government.

Hoteliers claim that power supply was cut off in October during extreme weather condition and is yet to be restored.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to promote tourism, but concerned authorities are yet to follow his vision.