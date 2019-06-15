Tsunami Warning for South Pacific Island Chain after 7.4 earthquake

A tsunami threat has been issued for Kermadec Islands. Kermadec Islands, volcanic island group in the South Pacific Ocean, 600 mi (1,000 km) northeast of Auckland, New Zealand; they are a dependency of New Zealand. They include Raoul (Sunday), Macauley, and Curtis islands and l’Esperance Rock and have a total land area of 13 sq mi (34 sq km).

This was the result of a Magnitude: 7.4 at 12.54 UTC time with a depth of 6 miles.

An hour earlier today a Magnitude 6.1 earthquake stuck 76 miles from Nuku’alofa, Tonga No reports of major damages or injuries are known for both earthquakes at this time.

There is no tsunami threat for New Zealand or Hawaii.

eTN will update if necessary.

