VP Plaza España becomes official Davis Cup sponsor

–VP Plaza España Design, a five-star luxury hotel located on Plaza de España on Gran Via, announces its official partnership with the Davis Cup Madrid Finals taking place from November 18 to 24. Since its opening, VP Plaza España Design has been dedicated to supporting the city’s best leisure and sporting activities, and this partnership further demonostrates its commitment. As part of this partnership, the hotel will serve as host to tournament players seeking a comfortable respite in the heart of the city. VP Plaza España Design will also be hosting a series of week-long experiences during the Davis Cup Madrid Finals, making it the ideal setting for sporting enthusiasts.

VP Plaza España Design is an official sponsor of the Davis Cup Madrid Finals for both 2019 and 2020, a prestigious agreement made with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Kosmos Tennis. With 135 registered countries participating in 2019, the Davis Cup is the World Cup of tennis and the largest annual international team competition in the sport.

“Our hotel and these type of sporting events complement each other perflectly, serving as a meeting point that brings together fans from around the world to our lively capital,” says Laura Granados, Marketing Director of VP Plaza España Design. “We are proud to be the official hotel sponsor of this historic event, now in its 119 year, allowing us to showcase the best of Madrid’s offerings.”

Formely known as the World Group, this year the Davis Cup Finals introduces a new format whereas 18 countries with the best players in the world come together to compete in a weeklong season finale to become the Davis Cup Champions. The 18 teams set to compete at la Caja Mágica Stadium in Madrid include Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Russia, Serbia, Spain, United States. The competition will begin with the 18 teams on a group stage, spread in six groups of round-robin play. The six winners in those groups will then be joined by the next two most successful teams (based on sets and games won) to form the eight-team quarterfinals. From then on, the team matches are single elimination. The new format will feature two singles matches and one doubles, all played on the same day.

