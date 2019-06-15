Kimpton Glover Park Hotel appoints new senior catering sales manager

Kimpton Glover Park Hotel announced the appointment of Renee Rothschild to the executive team as senior catering sales manager. Since opening in 2016, the four-star hotel located just north of Georgetown has become a popular destination for discerning business and leisure travelers as well as a sought after meetings and event venue. The 154-room boutique hotel with over 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space was named one of the South’s Best Hotels in 2018 by Southern Living magazine and is currently nominated for a Northstar Meetings Group 2019 Stella Award for Best Food and Beverage in the Northeast.

In her new position as senior catering sales manager, Rothschild is responsible for overseeing business and group meetings, special events such as weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, birthdays and graduation parties and all event catering. She works closely with team at James Beard Award winning chef Michael Schlow’s neighborhood Italian restaurant, Casolare Ristorante & Bar, to create memorable event experiences.

Rothschild brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role, from planning events at the five-star Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu’s Historic North Shore in Hawaii and catering the opening of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois, to managing countless large-scale events at convention centers and coordinating logistics, food, and beverage behind the scenes at high-visibility festivals, concerts and community gatherings throughout the south. She spent a decade in the Savannah, Georgia area planning events at Savannah College of Art and Design and Haig Point Country Club on Daufuskie Island. Most recently, Rothschild served as catering sales managers at both Balducci’s and the Georgetown University Hotel and Convention Center after relocating to Washington, D.C.

Rothschild’s impact on Glover Park Hotel’s catering programs can best be seen through the unique array of menus now available to planners. With award-winning neighborhood Italian restaurant Casolare providing all food and beverage fresh to order on-site, upgrading the catering menus to highlight Executive Chef Patrick Curran and Pastry Chef Alex Levin’s culinary prowess to meeting and event attendees was Rothschild’s first priority.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Offerings at Glover Park Hotel now range from family-style breakfasts complete with options like shakshuka and pita, mini waffles and unique options inspired by New York’s Lower East Side and Rome’s Jewish Quarter such as house made bagels and lox or latkes with sour cream and applesauce. Creative meeting breaks range from healthful smoothie shooters to a selection of Casolare’s famed pastries such as their popular house made cannoli. Dinner events can feature customizable risotto, pizza, and pasta stations as well as interactive chef-led demonstrations upon request. To better serve guests with specific religious event or dietary needs, Rothschild introduced special event menus to the hotel, such as a Kiddush menu with house made pastries including rugelach and linzer tarts, refreshing tabbouleh and couscous salads and freshly baked challah breads in addition to their popular latkes and homemade bagels with all of the traditional accoutrements. Subtle changes to wedding menus were designed for everything from rehearsal dinners, banquets and morning after brunches, to the addition of customizable platters to fuel hungry bridal parties as they prep for the big event.

Catering from Casolare is available in all meeting and event spaces throughout the hotel including the 1,860 square foot Rock Creek Ballroom, named for nearby park land donated by the hotel’s namesake Charles Carroll Glover. Located on the first floor of the hotel, the ballroom features neutral, earth tones and ample natural light, making it the perfect space for graduation celebrations, rehearsal dinners, celebratory brunches and meetings and events for up to over 200 guests. Open seasonally, a 1,000 square foot outdoor space and cocktail bar, The Deck at Casolare, is nestled just outside and is the perfect spot for bachelor or bachelorette parties, birthdays, and events of up to 100 guests. Additionally, two private breakout spaces for groups of up to 12 attendees are available upon request.

With over 3,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor function space, award-winning Italian cuisine, and a convenient location just north of Georgetown in Washington, D.C., Kimpton Glover Park Hotel is poised to make events distinctive, memorable, and most importantly, flawless in execution thanks to the addition of Rothschild to the team.