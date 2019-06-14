Minister: Whole Russia can be tax-free for foreign visitors by end of 2019

Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov today said that the tax-free system can be extended to all Russian regions by 2019 year-end.

“As far as decisions already taken are concerned, Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Sochi were the first ones. Cities hosting the FIFA World Cup joined later. The decision has been taken recently on Veliky Novgorod. As soon as the electronic document management system is fine-tuned by the year-end, all the regions will participate in this program without exceptions,” the Minister said.

More than 100,000 checks worth 11 billion rubles ($170.9 million) were issued during the first year of the Russian tax-free system, Manturov said earlier.

The pilot tax-free system project was launched in Russia in April 2018. The tax-free system allows foreign nationals who are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union to receive a refund of VAT paid when purchasing goods on the territory of the Russian Federation when taking them outside the Eurasian Economic Union. A foreigner needs to purchase goods to the amount of at least 10,000 rubles ($153) during one day and has a sales check issued for them in order to get the refund.