Travel tech start-up Smartvel names CCO

Smartvel, a destination content technology provider, announced the appointment of Jacqueline Ulrich as Chief Commercial Officer. (CCO)

Jacqueline, Swedish raised in Spain, has more than 20 years of experience in business development and sales areas, and her career has always been linked to the travel technology and hospitality sectors. She held senior positions in Amadeus, based in Madrid and Miami, and was Senior Vice President of Business Development EMEA in the multinational Accelya, playing a key role in the international growth of the global travel technology provider.

She holds a degree in Hotel Management at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland, an International MBA at IE Business School in Madrid and a Master’s in Human Resources Development at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona. She has recently finished a Master’s degree in Digital Business Transformation at ISDI in Madrid. In addition, thanks to her background and multicultural profile, Jacqueline Ulrich fluently speaks seven languages: Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Catalan and Swedish.

As CCO at Smartvel, she will lead the business development strategy, with the objective of expanding the company globally.

Speaking about her appointment, Jacqueline said: “This is a hugely exciting time to join Smartvel. The company has developed cutting edge technology using AI, machine learning and big data and has become a major provider of dynamic destination content for an impressive portfolio of international partners. My goal is to make sure this expansion continues.”

Iñigo Valenzuela, CEO and Founder of Smartvel added: “Jacqueline is highly experienced with a strong background in travel and we are delighted to announce her appointment. We have set a strong foundation for growth and are now scaling up internationally.” He added: “Jacqueline has a solid commercial track record and valuable relationships to help shape the future of Smartvel at this time of rapid growth.”