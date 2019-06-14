Air Canada unveils Maple Leaf Lounge Express at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Air Canada today unveiled another convenient way for premium customers to work or relax prior to their flight with the Maple Leaf Lounge Express, located in the Toronto Pearson International Airport Terminal 1-transborder departure area. The lounge joins the existing Maple Leaf Lounge as the second premium lounge product available to customers departing to the US from Toronto-Pearson. Business Class customers or those with select Altitude Status, as well as Star Alliance Gold members departing on an Air Canada, or United Airlines flight will be eligible to access the Maple Leaf Lounge Express.

“We are excited to welcome Air Canada and Star Alliance customers travelling to the United States in our new Maple Leaf Lounge Express. This unique space has been created to enhance the overall travel experience of our premium customers and represents a commitment to our transborder product,” said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product at Air Canada. “This all-new lounge is just steps from the Air Canada commuter gates, making it easy to enjoy comfort on the go before flying to the U.S. Customers will be warmly received by a premium agent, and enjoy a calm environment in which to work or relax before their Air Canada flight.”

The Express lounge, just steps away from departure gates F84-F99, has seating for 50 customers. The new space features a self-serve bar, offering a wide selection of beverages, including Canadian wines and Lavazza specialty coffee and a selection of light snacks. Business travellers planning to work on site may also take advantage of complimentary Wi-Fi.

A new commuter facility was recently opened at Toronto Pearson Terminal 1 to provide additional access and to better service commuter narrow body aircraft flying to the United States. This new commuter facility was developed by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and improves airport efficiencies within the new Terminal 1 building. The new Maple Leaf Lounge Express further enhances the customer experience in this gate area.