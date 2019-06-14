Benchmark has named Linda Maurer Global Account Manager-Southwest, a newly created position designed to develop and grow Benchmark’s group sales success in the regional southwest. Eric Gavin, chief sales officer, made the announcement.

“It is with distinct pleasure that I announce the promotion of Linda Maurer to Benchmark’s Global Account Manager-Southwest,” said Mr. Gavin. “Linda will be based out of Austin, Texas, and will also continue her remarkably successful, property-based role as Associate Director of Sales for Benchmark’s La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio.”

“Linda possesses that delicate balance of consistent high performance, leadership aptitude and countless relationships in Texas and beyond,” said Brett Boreing, vice president of sales & marketing at La Cantera Resort & Spa.

In her remarkable career, Linda Maurer has successfully deployed her skills within both the Association and the Corporate meetings markets. Previous to joining La Cantera Resort & Spa and Benchmark, Ms. Maurer was director of national accounts northeast for Terranea Resort of Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Prior to this she held the position of director of sales for The Driskill Hotel in Austin.

Linda Maurer is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, earning her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Psychology. She resides in Austin.