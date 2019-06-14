Air traffic controllers wanted: FAA hiring nationwide

A window of opportunity is available to U.S. citizens interested in becoming air traffic controllers. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is accepting applications nationwide from June 14-17. The job announcement may close prior to the 17th if the number of applications exceeds the FAA’s needs.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, speak English clearly and be no older than 30 years of age (with limited exceptions). They must have a combination of three years of higher education and/or work experience. They are also required to pass a medical examination, security investigation and FAA air traffic pre-employment tests. Agency staffing needs will determine facility assignments, and applicants must be willing to work anywhere in the U.S.

Accepted applicants will be trained at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, Okla.

Active duty military members must provide documentation certifying that they expect to be discharged or released from active duty under honorable conditions no later than 120 days after the date the documentation is signed.