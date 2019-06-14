Air Partner awarded Managed Services contract by Airbus

Air Partner plc, the global aviation services group, announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract by Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, for Managed Services.

Air Partner’s Managed Services team provides a range of professional, technical and commercial expertise that is available around the clock, 365 days a year, enabling customers to maximise operational efficiencies.

As part of the contract, Air Partner will manage all operational and contractual requirements for Airbus’ corporate shuttle flights, which are a vital link for the company’s employees and contractors moving between Airbus factories in Chester, Bristol and Toulouse.

The flights, which will take place on two dedicated, 49-seat Embraer E145 regional jets, will be operated by Glasgow-based Loganair. The aircraft will operate 28 sectors from Monday to Thursday inclusive every week for the duration of the three-year contract.

The announcement follows Air Partner’s recent appointment by Aurigny, the flag carrier airline of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, to manage its operations control centre in Alderney, and is in line with the group’s strategy to grow its Managed Services proposition.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Commenting on the contract win, Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner plc, said: “We have decades of experience working with some of the world’s leading corporations, including many within the aviation sector, and I’m delighted that Airbus has chosen Air Partner’s Managed Services offering. Winning such a high-profile contract is testament to the strength of the service we provide and we look forward to using our extensive expertise to support Airbus.”

Jonathan Hinkles, Managing Director at Loganair, added: “We are very pleased to be operating these flights and look forward to working closely alongside Air Partner’s Managed Services team to maintain this vital link in Airbus’ operations.”