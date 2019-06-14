Spain’s first outdoor skydiving simulator opens in Malaga

The acting Mayor of Campillos Francisco Guerrero, the acting Councillor for Sports Miguel Ángel Herrera, Deputy Mayor Maria Antonia Dominguez, the Director of Fly4Real, Rubio Carmona Antonio and Fly4Real’s Managing Director Allan Hewitt, this morning cut the ribbon to officially open the first Outdoor Skydiving Simulator in Spain at Campillos, Malaga.

The acting Mayor commented that the Town Hall was “very clear from the outset that we must support this initiative and bring this project to our area. For Campillos it is essential to improve our tourist offering and this represents a big achievement for our region. We must continue to adapt to attract these kinds of activities, which offer alternative leisure options for our residents, tourists and visitors of all types and ages. Campillos is proud to have one of the best kart circuits in Europe and the only outdoor skydiving simulator in Spain.”

For his part, the Director of Fly4Real explained that they had “invested around half a million Euros in this project and will be creating new job opportunities as the team grows. The job of a wind tunnel instructor is a complicated one and our objective is to train people from Campillos to take part in this project and give opportunities to people in the region which has welcomed us so warmly.”

Rubio commented that KartCenter Campillos “is magnificent and in a very important area for tourism, within easy reach of the Costa del Sol. This was the best location and setup that we could have hoped for to launch our new venture.”

Similarly, Martin Reuvers Director of KartCenter Campillos spoke about the benefits that this new attraction brings to the existing kart circuit, which is the longest and most extensive in Andalucia. He commented, “We are very happy to have Fly4Real at the circuit, as it fits well with what we offer here – action and adrenaline. Being the only one of its kind in Spain, it adds to the attraction of KartCenter Campillos and as we like to be innovative and pioneers in sports and leisure, we loved the idea from the start. We are sure that it will be a great success and we wish them the best of luck.”

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



The attendees of the official launch event were able to try the skydiving simulator and karting for themselves, enjoying an unforgettable experience based around excitement and adrenaline.

Although the official opening event took place today, the skydiving simulator has been operating since the beginning of May, offering residents and tourists a thrilling experience and it is proving extremely popular for people of all ages.

This new attraction offers children and adults the opportunity to experience the thrill of flying in complete safety. This is also a very special simulator, as it is the very one which Tom Cruise used to train for his skydiving stunts in the film Mission Impossible: Fallout, before it came to Spain.

A skydiving simulator allows visitors to fly on a column of air, without a parachute. It simulates the freefall portion of a skydive, and is an addictive, exciting and thrilling experience. It’s the perfect way to find out what skydiving feels like without jumping from an aeroplane! Suitable for all the family, people can fly from the age of 5 to 95. It is also excellent for companies to reward their employees with an exciting and unique teambuilding experience.

Located at KartCenter Campillos in the Malaga province, Fly4Real’s outdoor simulator is an exciting new addition to the tourist attractions in the area and the very first of its kind in Spain. Due to its location, thrill-seekers can experience a day of adrenaline and excitement by combining the skydiving simulator with karting at Andalusia’s longest kart track.