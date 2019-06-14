Etihad Airways introduces Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on Abu Dhabi–Rome route

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has celebrated the introduction of its newest aircraft type, the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, on daily services to Rome, with a special dinner at the Rome Cavalieri Hotel. The airline is now flying the largest variant of this technologically-advanced aircraft from Abu Dhabi to Rome every morning, complementing a second flight each evening with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The dinner, hosted last night by Italian anchorwoman Roberta Capua, was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Al Mulla, UAE Deputy Ambassador to Italy, and Martin Drew, Etihad’s Vice President, Europe & the Americas. Guests were treated to traditional Arabic calligraphy on arrival and music inspired by traditional Arabic instruments.

The event also featured a special panel discussion dedicated to Destination Abu Dhabi, in which three guests from different industries shared their common affection for the UAE’s capital city. Guillermo Mariotto, fashion stylist and TV personality, Irene Saderini, sports reporter covering Superbike and Formula E events for Sky Sport, and Clelia Patella, art influencer and writer, passionately described their experiences visiting and working in the city, and during the panel discussion guests enjoyed a true taste of Abu Dhabi in the form of a selection of specially-chosen Arabic starters.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are delighted to be here in Rome, celebrating a very special aircraft, serving a very important city in our network.?

“The introduction of Boeing 787s across our network will enable us to further enhance our inflight experience, giving our guests the opportunity to enjoy the most highly customised Dreamliner cabins in the world.?

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“These aircraft feature upgraded entertainment systems and connectivity, and of course all our guests will experience our acclaimed service and hospitality. We are delighted that Rome is among the first cities to receive our new 787-10 aircraft, and look forward to celebrating the introduction of the 787-9 to Milan in September.?

Abu Dhabi offers visitors the chance to explore cultural highlights, impressive architecture and world-class theme parks, as well as striking beaches and desert landscapes. The city appeals to solo travelers and couples in search of unique travel experiences as well as families looking to create extraordinary memories, making it the perfect holiday destination.

Etihad Airways is offering a free two-night stopover in the Emirati capital to all travellers flying to international destinations via Abu Dhabi. The free Abu Dhabi stopover promotion is available for bookings online through etihad.com, or via a travel agent, made by 1 December, for travel until 31 December 2019.

Guests can choose from a range of 15 hotels located across the city and experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer, from cultural masterpieces to architectural highlights and natural landscapes to theme park attractions and sports activities.