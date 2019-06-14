Fraport traffic figures – May 2019: Frankfurt Airport reports solid growth

Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed 6.2 million passengers in May 2019, an increase of 1.4 percent year-on-year. The growth rate would have been one percentage point higher, if FRA had not been affected by a number of weather and strike-related flight cancellations during the reporting month. Over the first five months of 2019, FRA achieved passenger growth of 2.9 percent.

Aircraft movements in May 2019 climbed by 1.0 percent to 46,181 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 0.8 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) slightly grew by 0.6 percent to 185,701 metric tons.

Most of the airports in Fraport AG’s international portfolio also reported passenger growth in May 2019. Slovenia’s Ljubljana Airport (LJU) recorded a 1.8 percent increase in traffic to 170,307 passengers. The two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) registered combined traffic of over 1.1 million passengers, also up slightly by 1.1 percent. In Peru, traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) rose by 8.0 percent to 2.0 million passengers.

The 14 Greek regional airports served about 3.1 million passengers overall, slipping by 1.9 percent year-on-year. This slight decline can largely be attributed to the bankruptcy of a few airlines – with other airlines, over the short term, only partially making up for the capacity loss. The busiest airports in Fraport’s Greek portfolio included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 606,828 passengers, down 0.4 percent; Rhodes (RHO) with 599,993 passengers, down 5.1 percent; and Corfu (CFU) with 347,953 passengers, down 2.0 percent.

After a phase of very strong growth over the past three years, the Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) are currently experiencing the