No tsunami warning, as powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Coquimbo, Chile
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit off the coast of Chile, near the coastal city of Coquimbo today.
The earthquake, which hit an earthquake-prone area, was very shallow and struck 51 miles (82 km) west of Coquimbo, the USGS added. The quake was initially measured at 6.4 magnitude.
Preliminary Report:
Magnitude 6.5
Date-Time • 14 Jun 2019 00:19:11 UTC
• 13 Jun 2019 19:19:11 near epicenter
Location 30.040S 72.162W
Depth 10 km
Distances • 79.9 km (49.6 mi) W of Coquimbo, Chile
• 89.4 km (55.4 mi) W of La Serena, Chile
• 111.5 km (69.2 mi) NW of Ovalle, Chile
• 136.6 km (84.7 mi) WNW of Monte Patria, Chile
• 139.8 km (86.7 mi) W of Vicu�a, Chile
Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 4.5 km; Vertical 1.9 km
Parameters Nph = 84; Dmin = 86.5 km; Rmss = 1.07 seconds; Gp = 109°