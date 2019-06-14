25hours Hotel One Central in Dubai, debuting in 2020, appoints General Manager & F&B Manager

In spring 2020, the first 25hours Hotel Company hotel outside of Europe will open its doors. Chantel Moore is now responsible for the 25hours Hotel One Central in Dubai.

Born in Australia, she has a significant amount of global experience in different positions and areas of expertise in the hotel industry. After being Director of Business Development at Accor and General Manager at Rotana and Habtoor Hotels in Dubai, she recently oversaw the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen in China.

As she begins working with 25hours, her path takes her back to Dubai: “I’m excited to be returning to Dubai to open this new and unique brand concept in the Middle East with 25hours. The most important task for me and the team will be to traverse the brand spirit into the 25hours One Central and involve the local community with our many inspiring and sustainable projects that will take place within our hotel.”

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Patrick Mattick from Zurich is also rising to a new challenge in his 25hours career. The Food & Beverage Manager at the 25hours Hotel Langstrasse has been with the company for many years and will take on the newly created position of Soul Manager in Dubai from 2020. This unusual position was advertised within the company to encourage committed employees and protect the DNA and atmosphere of 25hours alongside the General Manager on-site. The 33-year-old is looking forward to his new responsibilities at One Central: “For me, our hotels are all about emotions and things that cannot be captured in a manual. My goal is to give the hotel an individual soul and to ensure every guest is surrounded by the ‘almost home’ feeling. ” Steffen Fox, Managing Director of 25hours Hotels, explains: “We’re delighted that Patrick is on board in Dubai and that we can benefit from his many years of experience with the company. The Soul Manager is an exciting addition to our management portfolio in Dubai which will also be used as a template for our DNA creation in all of our future projects.”