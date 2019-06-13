Chicago Marriott Schaumburg announces $22 million renovation

Chicago Marriott Schaumburg has officially begun a $22 million renovation, with an expected completion date of August 2019. The property is elegantly updated to revitalize the guest experience from check-in to checkout with reimagined meeting spaces and a transformed lobby with a revolutionary Great Room. Chicago Marriott Schaumburg also features an all-new MClub Lounge, fully remodeled indoor and outdoor pools, refreshed restaurant and bar with an elevated food and beverage menu, innovative and new guest rooms and state-of-the-art health club.

“It is exciting to be in the midst of such an extensive transformation for both our hotel and our community,” said Andreo Girardi, general manager of Chicago Marriott Schaumburg. “We are elated to provide guests with a distinctly enhanced and welcoming destination in the heart of Schaumburg, whether they are locals or visiting from out of town. As the most newly renovated hotel in the area, it brings us great pride to invite everyone to enjoy a fresh take on modern amenities and style just outside of downtown Chicago.”

Located in the heart of Schaumburg, near Hoffman Estates and Itasca and minutes from O’Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago, the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg is the ideal home base for guests visiting for both business and leisure. Nearby hotspots include the Allstate Arena, Medieval Times, LegoLand, the Schaumburg Convention Center, Woodfield Mall, Spring Valley Nature Center and a vast array of restaurants, entertainment venues and shopping destinations.