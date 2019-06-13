Canada announces new Heritage Lighthouse designations

Canada’s heritage places reflect the rich and varied heritage of the nation and provide an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about Canada’s diverse history.

Today, Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton – Canso and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced the designation of two new heritage lighthouses under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, and the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Jonathan Wilkinson.

Margaree Harbour Front and Rear Range Lighthouses are a pair of range lighthouses built to guide vessels entering Margaree Harbour from the Gulf of the St. Lawrence. Constructed in 1900, they are traditional, square tapered wooden towers, standing 65 metres apart. The lighthouses have served throughout their history as guides for the local and regional commercial fishery, as well as for recreational boat traffic.

The Government of Canada continues to work with community groups and other orders of government to facilitate the designation of heritage lighthouses and ensure their protection for the benefit and enjoyment of generations to come.

“Lighthouses have long graced Canada’s rugged coastlines and majestic shores. The Margaree Harbour Front and Rear Range Lighthouses are treasured symbols of the Margaree Harbour community. These heritage lighthouse designations will ensure that these lighthouses will be protected for generations. I am proud to recognize the designation of these navigational aids that have supported commercial fishing and recreational boating in Nova Scotia,” said Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton – Canso and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labor

Quick Facts

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



•With these new designations, a total of 99 lighthouses in eight provinces have now been protected under the Heritage Lighthouse Protection Act – and more designations will follow. Among the 99 heritage lighthouses, 42 are managed by the federal government and 57 will be managed by new, non-federal owners, including the Margaree Harbour Front and Rear Range Lighthouses.

•These designations are made by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada.

•Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of places, people, and events that have contributed to Canada’s history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

•This year marks the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada. National historic designations are of profound importance as they illustrate our country’s defining moments. Each of these designations contributes its own unique story to the greater story of Canada and helps us better understand our country and our identity.

•In addition to making recommendations regarding designations of national historic significance, the Board also provides advice on Heritage Railway Stations, grave sites of Canadian Prime Ministers, and Heritage Lighthouses.