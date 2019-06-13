African Tourism Board and Africa Tourism Association join forces to support World to Africa’ Tourism Conference in Johannesburg

New York-based African Tourism Association is getting ready for their World to Africa’ Tourism Conference. The event in Johannesburg is organized in partnership with South Africa Tourism. ATA’s conference is scheduled for July 22-26 at Constitution Hill, one of South Africa’s most important historic sites. Constitution Hill is a living museum that tells the story of South Africa’s journey to democracy. The site is a former prison and military fort that bears testament to South Africa’s turbulent past and, today, is home to the country’s Constitutional Court, which endorses the rights of all citizens.

The conference will focus on innovative business models, best practices, creative industries, and strategic partnerships growing in the tourism sector. The Conference will bring together government leaders, international investors, industry stakeholders, and travel professionals from across the globe to discuss how tourism can be utilized as a platform for resiliency, an engine for economic growth, and job creation.

Conference features include capacity building sessions for SMEs and a pop-up marketplace showcasing African designers from across the continent.

ATA wants stakeholders to join them. ATA’s message is:

Meet key stakeholders from the travel and tourism industry

Market your brand and generate new business leads

Discover Innovative Models transforming African tourism

Experience different African destinations and grow your travel services and packages

Explore opportunities for investment along the tourism and hospitality value chain

Take part in discussions focused on Africa’s tourism market development

Engage with government leaders and initiate public-private community partnership discussions

South Africa and U.S. based African Tourism Board president Alain St. Ange from Seychelles will be delivering a keynote speech. ATB CEO Doris Woerfel and Vice President Cuthbert Ncube will be in the audience.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



African Tourism Board (ATB) Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said from Hawaii: “We’re humbled Naledi Khabo, The Africa Tourism Association (ATA) executive director invited the African Tourism Board to be part of this important event for Africa.

We are pleased to work with ATA as a partner and also encourage our members and supporters to join in and make Africa one Tourist Destination. My publication eTurboNews supported ATA for many years and we are pleased to be able and do this again. #ThisIsAfrica is a very appropriate hashtag to use when tweeting.”

More information and to register. Go to www.worldtoafrica.org

More information on African Tourism Board: www.africantourismboard.com

More information on the Africa Tourism Association: www.ataworldwide.org/