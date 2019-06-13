Les Escapades Seychelles 2019, another Successful Edition for the Destination

Held from June 4, 2019 to June 6, 2019, the 16th Edition of the annual Roadshow – Escapades Seychelles received a notable success in the hexagon, as the beauties of the destination was showcased in three major cities.

The train-and-dine events, which took place in three cities in France namely Nice, Paris and Lille, were organised by the Seychelles Tourism Board office in France with the collaboration with various trade partners from Seychelles.

On the tourism board side, the Seychelles delegation consisted of the STB France based Regional Director for Europe, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin alongside Jennifer Dupuy and Myra Fanchette both Marketing Executives from the same office.

The partners representing the Seychelles trade included Wendy Tan from Berjaya Hotels, Castello Beach Hotel-Le Duc de Praslin Hotel & Villas-Valmer Resort was represented by Derek Savy, Virginie Fimbel attended on behalf of Constance Hotels and Resorts.

In addition, present at the Escapades Seychelles was Guillaume Albert who represented the Domaine de l’Orangeraie, Domaine de La Reserve and Cat Cocos Ferry while Devi Pentamah and Vicky Ja’far represented Hilton Seychelles and The H Resort Beau Vallon Beach respectively.

All parties promoting the features of the destination alongside the services and activities available, through two different formats including giant screen presentations in Nice and Lille and B2B Workshop in Paris.

Speaking about the success of the dedicated Seychelles Roadshow organized by STB office in France, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin the Regional Director for Europe stated that the event has been a popular and possible event for the past 16 years because of the continuous support and efforts of our faithful trade partners.

“This strong partnership between the local partners and the Seychelles Tourism Board in France has contributed to the overall awareness of the destination and for the past few years, we have seen an increase in figures to the Seychelles from this area. It is very important to continue hosting such dedicated Seychelles events abroad, thus bringing our beautiful islands, into the limelight and forefront together with the unified help of our trade partners,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Throughout the various presentations in the three cities, the images and descriptions of the Seychelles islands conquered the attending participants through its message of exclusivity.

The Escapades Seychelles 2019 successfully conveyed the message of the destination being a unique one, setting Seychelles apart from its competitors, as a destination of choice amongst the travel trade who are actively selling the destination.

This annual event not only delivers the impact of the beauty of our islands and the reasons to visit, but also creates an amazing bond between the tourist office and all its partners, who together as a team stood side by side, in this edition of the Escapades Seychelles, proudly presenting travel to the Seychelles …..Another world.

The Seychelles Escapades will come back to France and Benelux 01st – 05th June 20.