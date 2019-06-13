WestJet Dreamliner: Refreshed on-board experience and elevated amenities

Following the successful launch of WestJet’s Dreamliners from Calgary to London (Gatwick), Paris and Dublin, guests travelling across WestJet’s global network can now experience the airline’s elevated amenities and on-board experience.

Tailored to showcase WestJet’s authentic Canadian story, enhanced service offerings and products are featured across WestJet’s Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 767 and 737 transatlantic service. Guests can expect to see updates continue to roll across the WestJet fleet throughout 2019 and 2020.

“Our guests are going to love our uniquely Canadian products and we are proud to showcase our like-minded partners who share our passion for thoughtful, quality products created in Canada,” said Louis Saint-Cyr, WestJet’s Vice-President, Guest Experience. “WestJet continues our global transformation and these elevated products and services complement the award-winning onboard experience we are known for.”

The Boarding Sessions with Sean Jones

For the first time in Canadian music history, guests will hear a soundtrack of soulful music onboard an aircraft from Canadian Juno award-winning recording artist Sean Jones. During boarding guests are treated to original music and classic covers of iconic Canadian artists – like The Band, Sarah McLachlan and The Guess Who – that Jones drew inspiration from for his album. The album is available for download and the story behind The Boarding Sessions is available to watch onboard WestJet’s Dreamliners.

Business cabin guests departing on European-bound transatlantic flights will receive tan-coloured amenity kits, designed by Montreal’s Matt & Nat, while guests departing to Canada receive navy-coloured kits. These beautiful kits feature organic skincare products from Toronto’s Province Apothecary that use only the highest quality ingredients sourced from provinces across Canada.

Guests flying on select flights in WestJet’s Premium cabin receive Rocky Mountain Soap Company kits that feature handmade products with simple, natural ingredients for healthy and beautiful skin. Rocky Mountain Soap Company lavatory products including foaming hand wash, hand cream and refreshing wellness sprays are also available throughout most of the airline’s Premium and Economy cabins.

Additional Quotes:

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished with Boarding Sessions and grateful to WestJet for bringing this music to life,” said Sean Jones. “Working on this project has been one of the highlights of my career and I’m excited to have built a playlist of my music that will be heard by people not just in Canada but across WestJet’s global network.”

“As a fellow Alberta-based company, we’re excited to be part of the new in-flight experience on the Dreamliner and the improved experience on other select WestJet Flights,” said Karina Birch, Rocky Mountain Soap Company, co-owner and CEO. “Influenced by the nature that surrounds us, we’re unwavering in our commitment to using only simple natural ingredients and to working with local partners. We’re thrilled WestJet travellers can now take nature with them wherever they go.”

“We are so excited to be a part of the WestJet onboard experience by sharing our exclusive vegan and cruelty-free amenity kits with their guests,” said Manny Kohli, President and CEO of Matt & Nat. “Partnering with a fellow Canadian brand is an honour for us and a wonderful opportunity for travellers to discover our recycled vegan line of goods.”

“We are beyond excited to be bringing holistic skincare and wellness to WestJet’s onboard experience,” said Julie Clark, CEO and Founder of Province Apothecary. “As a Canadian brand focused on sustainable and high-quality products, it is an honour to be sharing this partnership with like-minded Canadian brand, Matt & Nat, and to be sharing our values with WestJet guests near and far.”