First GrandStay Hotel opened in Oregon

Oregon is welcoming the first GrandStay Hotel opened in that picturesque state. GrandStay Hospitality, LLC, the franchisor for GrandStay Hotels, announced the expansion of its brand to Oregon earlier as well.

The brand new GrandStay Hotel & Suites Sister, Oregon offers

Well-appointed and comfortable guest rooms and extended stay suites

Artful Central Oregon feel

feel Heated indoor pool and whirlpool

Meeting facilities

Business center

Complimentary Grand Start® Breakfast

Free Wi-Fi

Local ownership Steve and Robin Rodgers . Managed by son Kris Rodgers

Sisters, the “Gateway to the Cascades”, is in Central Oregon near Bend and Redmond. The area is known for the Three Sisters Cascade Range and offers an array of outdoor activities. Local community events include the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show, Sisters Rodeo and Sisters Folk Festival.

“GrandStay is a brand on the move and is pleased to introduce the newest GrandStay Hotel & Suites in Sisters, Oregon,” said Jon Kennedy, GrandStay brand President. “The expansion of the brand into Oregon is part of a growth strategy to bring the finest lodging to new cities and states across the country,” Kennedy added.