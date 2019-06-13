Rixos Premium Dubai JBR hosted 2nd Middle East Chef Excellence Awards

The Hozpitality Group’s 2nd Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, held on 12th June 2019 at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. After receiving over 68,500 votes, the winners for Popular Choice categories were awarded.

The event was supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai. The Judges for the Awards were prominent hospitality professionals, and these champions were invaluable in judging the Young Chefs fairly.

US Beef Export Federation and Bragard were official Silver sponsors while the event was Powered by Delta Food Industries FZC. Trophies were created by Restofair RAK for the winning chefs. The other Partners for the Chef Awards include, Fusia Events, ZEE TV group, Big FM, Wassup Dubai and Absolute frame.

“The highlight for the evening was the cook off between 5 Young Chefs who battled it out for the prestigious “Young Chef of the Year” title. Sixteen young chefs below 28 years were shortlisted to compete in the LIVE cook-off session at ICCA on April 25th. The chosen Top 5 competed live at the 2nd “Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards” on 12th June 2019 at the luxurious Rixos Premium Dubai”, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

The Young Chefs created a dish live at the event using US Beef and 2 products of Delta Food Industries. Bragard provided special Chef Jackets for all 16 Cook Off participants, added Raj.

The winners at the Award night were;-

Middle East Chef Excellence Awards Winners- 2019

Young Chef of the Year Award (Live Cook Off)

Gold MA YE (Kevin), CDP, TRYP by Wyndam hotel

Silver Sai Prasanna Babji, Commis Chef, Caesars Dubai Bluewater

Chef Excellence Awards Winners 2019 (By Popular Choice)

Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year – Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc)

Gold Ammar Alekili, Corporate Executive Chef, Dynamic Hospitality

Silver Ahmed AlFakier, Executive Chef, Global Catering Services, Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year – Hotel

Gold Christopher Michael Lester, Executive Chef, Caesars Bluewater Dubai

Silver Steven Smalley, Cluster Executive Chef, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk

Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant

Gold Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Corporate Chef, JSB Restaurants, Dubai

Silver Bobby Retnakumar Geetha, Corporate Chef, Asha’s Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Sous Chef of the Year

Gold Mohammad Ali, Executive Sous Chef, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel

Silver Parimal Kumar, Executive Sous Chef, Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Pastry Chef of the Year

Gold Fabien Fayolle, Ex. Pastry Chef, Armani Hotel Dubai

Silver Achira Kularatne, Pastry Chef, Dubai International Hotel

Hospitality Excellence:- Chef de Cuisine of the Year

Gold Alaa Moustafa, CDC, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Silver Abdul Riyaz, Head Chef, Hilton Dubai The Walk

Hospitality Excellence :- Sous Chef of the Year

Gold Stefan Vasic, Jr. Sous Chef, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Silver Raja Ram Neupane, Sous Chef, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Hospitality Excellence :- Chef de Partie of the Year

Gold Amruta Gosavi, Senior CDP, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

Silver Manish Tiwari, CDP, Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Hospitality Excellence :- Demi Chef of the Year

Gold Eduardo Mirabil, Demi Chef, Dubai International Hotel

Silver Parsi Bhasker, Demi Chef, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Commi Chef of the Year

Gold Hady Nabil, Commis Chef, Madinat Jumeirah Dubai

Silver Courage Vukor, Commis Chef, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen Steward of the Year

Gold Charlston Taladtad, Kitchen Steward, Dubai International Hotel

Silver Sufian Shaikh, Chief Steward, Address Downtown

Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen helper of the Year

Gold Mohammed Harshad, Kitchen Helper, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Diera Creek

Silver Arjel Sigua Figueroa, Kitchen Steward, Zero Gravity Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year

Gold Deepthi Ravindra, Resort Chief Artist, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Silver Jomel Magandam, Commis Chef, Towers Rotana Hotel Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur Chef of the Year

Gold Zorawar Kalra, MD & Founder, Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd

Silver Ernesto Cab Vera, CEO, Maria Bonita Group Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year

Gold Sanjay Thakur, Triyagyoni/ Etihad, Abu Dhabi

Silver Shaikha Almemari, Head Chef, Gateau Fait Maison, Fujairah

Hospitality Excellence:- Lifetime Achievement Award

Gold Samantha Kumara, Head Artist (Pastry), Two Seasons Hotel and Apartments Dubai

Silver Lal Tamang, Executive Chef, Roda Al Murooj Dubai

Judges Choice Awards – 2019

Chef Supporter of the Year- Non Food Raphael SAXOD, MD, Restofair RAK

Chef Supporter of the Year Bassam Bousaleh, AMFI

Culinary Partner of the Year US Poultry & Egg Export Council

Food Supplier of the Year Horeca- Bidfood

Non Food Supplier of the Year Welbilt Middle East

Business Partner of the Year Nicholas Campos- Freshly Frozen Foods

Best Chef in Teaching and Experimental Learning Saeed Alismaily, Head of Academic Experiential Learning Support, Dubai College of Tourism

Executive Sous Chef of the Year Ibrahiem Al Saied, Executive Sous Chef, TIME Grand Plaza Hotel Dubai

Head Chef of the Year Muchie Masunungure, Head Chef, The Farm, Al Barari

Inspiring Chef Leader of the Year Chef Uwe Micheel, President Emirates Culinary Guild