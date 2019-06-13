Benchmark announces new Vice President, Revenue Management

Benchmark has named Priya Chandnani vice president, revenue management. Greg Champion, president and COO, made the announcement.

“It is with extreme pleasure that I welcome Priya to our company,” said Mr. Champion. “She brings extraordinary revenue management credentials as well as a proven track record to her new position with us. We look forward to her leadership in this important business function within our organization.”

Priya Chandnani comes to her new position with over a decade of experience in the hospitality revenue management function. She was previously vice president, revenue management and distribution for Trump Hotels. Prior to this Ms. Chandnani was affiliated with the Wyndham Hotel Group, serving in positions that included cluster director, area director of revenue management for Dolce Hotels & Resorts, and earlier as director of revenue management when she designed and developed Wyndham’s Revenue Management Tactical Mentoring program.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Ms. Chandnani has also worked with landmark hotels, including The Waldorf=Astoria in New York City and the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Annamalai University in Chennai, India, and her Master of Science degree in Hospitality Studies from New York University. Ms. Chandnani has received her Diploma of Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition in Mumbai.