OLS Hotels & Resorts expands in Hawaii with Volcano House

OLS Hotels & Resorts, a hotel company with 24 hotels and resorts throughout the U.S., announced that effective June 10, 2019, the company is providing sales, marketing and revenue optimization services to Volcano House, the iconic hotel and campsite located in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. This new partnership signifies OLS Hotels & Resorts’ continued growth into the Hawai’i market. OLS Hotels & Resorts currently operates five other Hawai’i properties: Hotel Renew and Royal Grove Waikiki on Oahu; Plantation Hale Suites and Banyan Harbor Resort on Kauaʻi; and Ainamalu at Waikoloa Beach Resort on Hawai’i Island.

“We are proud to add the iconic Volcano House to our expanding portfolio of Hawai’i properties, as the hotel is truly a one-of-a-kind asset with deep historical and cultural importance to residents and visitors of the Islands,” said Ben Rafter, chief executive officer of OLS Hotels & Resorts. “With our outstanding sales, marketing, and revenue management capabilities, along with our commitment to enhancing Hawai’i tourism from a local’s perspective, we look forward to working with Volcano House to provide guests with a renewed look at the celebrated hotel.”

“On behalf of the entire Volcano House team, I’d like to say how excited we are to partner with OLS Hotels & Resorts,” said Orin McCann, general manager of Volcano House. “This new partnership is a significant part of our hotel’s rebirth following the recent eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, and we’re ecstatic to have the OLS team on board to assist in creating memorable stays for our guests who seek once-in-a-lifetime experiences while discovering the wonder of Volcanoes National Park.”

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



In partnership with the National Park Service, Volcano House is proud to welcome visitors with a renewed commitment to Hawaiian hospitality. As the only hotel and restaurant located within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano House provides the once-in-a-lifetime experience of waking up on the summit of Kīlauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world. Perched on the rim of Kīlauea volcano caldera with a view toward Halemaʻumaʻu Crater, Volcano House affords adventure seekers the opportunity to explore an inspiring destination while relaxing in the comforts of a lodge-style hotel. With a rich history that dates back to 1846, Volcano House has long captured the imagination of visitors from all over the world with its iconic location, rich cultural legacy and warm Hawaiian hospitality.