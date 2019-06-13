Qatar welcomes more visitors with new electronic visitor authorization system

Qatar Airways welcomes even more visitors from around the world to Qatar with the new electronic visitor authorization system, launched recently by Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC).

The new electronic visitor authorization system will enable residents of Qatar to invite family and relatives from around the world to visit Qatar during the exciting ‘Summer in Qatar’ program and obtain a free visa upon arrival after applying through the online portal.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The new electronic visitor authorization system helps solidify Qatar’s ranking as the most open country in the region in terms of visa facilitation. The implementation of this system is a significant achievement for Qatar, as it streamlines the application process, enabling visitors of all nationalities to apply to enter our country and receive a free visa upon arrival. We are proud to offer a warm Qatari welcome to visitors from around the world, and look forward to offering them a taste of our genuine Arabian hospitality.”

“This important initiative developed by the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and Qatar National Tourism Council will enable us to welcome even more visitors, from even more countries, to experience the many exciting attractions that await them during the ‘Summer in Qatar’ program, Qatar continues to soar high in the sky where borders and boundaries do not exist, only horizons. We are overjoyed to continue bringing people together, one of our core values.”

The UN World Tourism Organization recently ranked Qatar as the ‘Most Open Destination in the Middle East’ and the eighth most open destination worldwide in terms of visa facilitation. The new facilitation during the ‘Summer in Qatar’ programme will further enhance Qatar’s openness, and enrich travellers ‘experiences.