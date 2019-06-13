Moscow Domodedovo Airport opens new entry to the multilevel car parking

Moscow Domodedovo Airport launched an additional entry to the multilevel car parking (Р2) from the flyover. Drivers can access P2 regardless of the way they have entered the landside.

The launch of a new entry makes parking in the airport even more comfortable. Now drivers can access the building both from the ground floor as well as the third floor from the flyover. The exits are situated on the same levels.

The multilevel car parking (P2) with approximately 1.5 thousand parking spaces opened in June 2018 on the threshold of 2018 FIFA World Cup. The parking is situated against the terminal building. In the first four month of 2019, P2 served approximately 150,000 cars.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport is one of the largest air hubs in Russia. In 2018 the airport served 29.4 million passengers. Members of the world’s leading airline alliances including Star Alliance and Oneworld have chosen Moscow Domodedovo Airport for their flights to and from Moscow. Moscow Domodedovo Airport is the only airport in Russia handling flights operated by Airbus A380 and Airbus A350-900 on an ongoing basis.