Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas to host Skål International 2019 Sustainable Tourism Awards

In its 18th edition, a total of 56 entries from 25 countries are this year competing to win the Sustainable Tourism Awards that Skål International, the leading worldwide organization of travel and Tourism professionals, will present on 15 September, during the Opening Ceremony of the 80th Skål International World Congress to be held onboard the Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

These awards were introduced after the declaration by the United Nations of 2002 as the Year of Ecotourism and the Mountains and have grown in significance year on year.

Three prominent and distinguished judges will evaluate the responsible projects submitted according to several criteria such as nature preservation, carbon offsetting, climate change mitigation, Human Rights protection, local employment, etc.

With the exponential growth in Tourism over the past few decades, tremendous strain has been put on the Tourism industry as a whole so it is imperative that all sectors of the industry adhere to all aspects of Sustainable Tourism.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



This year Skål International has partnered with Biosphere Tourism and the Responsible Tourism Institute, to give the ‘Special Skål Biosphere Award’ that will be presented to one of the submissions received.