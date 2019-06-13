Terror at Saudi Arabian Airport: An Iran Connection?

Yesterday’s terror attack on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia is seen as an escalation adding now to the significant escalation in western activities against Iran after todays earlier attack on a Marshall Island and Panama tanker in the Gulf of Oman. eTN reported about War or Terror in the Gulf of Oman an hour ago.

A missile fired by Iranian supported Houthi rebels struck the arrivals hall injuring 26 people. Abha is an airport in the capital of ‘Asir Province in Saudi Arabia. The airport has services to several domestic airports within the Kingdom, even though this is an international airport.

Eighteen people were treated at Abha International Airport for minor injuries and another eight were taken to hospital, Turki al-Malki, spokesman of the US-backed Saudi-led coalition battling rebels in Yemen, said in a statement published on Saudi state media.

“Three women, a Yemeni, an Indian and Saudi and two Saudi children were amongst those injured. The attack is categorized as a terror attack.

Among other governments, France condemned the incident. The Government of Maldives issued a statement strongly condemning the missile attack on Abha International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, targeting innocent civilians. Such deplorable acts of terrorism have a negative impact on the efforts of the parties concerned and the international community to find peaceful solutions to conflicts in the region. The Government of Maldives reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reiterates its steadfast commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Government of Maldives reaffirms its solidarity with the brotherly people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reiterates its steadfast commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of orchestrating a late-night cruise missile attack by Houthi rebel fighters on the airport. Iranian Press TV reported: The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces says US-built surface-to-air missile defense systems stationed at Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern province of Asir could not intercept the cruise missile fired by army troopers and allied fighters from Popular Committees at the strategic facility. Speaking during a press conference in the capital Sana’a on Wednesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the winged projectile had hit the designated target with great precision. He noted that the missile hit the observation tower in the airport, which is about 200 kilometers north of the border with Yemen and serves domestic and regional routes, causing significant disruption to air travel.